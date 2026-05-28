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SMS Group completes CELSA Barcelona medium section mill revamp

Thursday, 28 May 2026 10:23:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has successfully completed the upgrade of the medium section mill operated by CELSA Barcelona at CELSA’s Castellbisbal site in Spain.

According to SMS Group, the mill, originally commissioned by the company in 2001, plays an important role in the production of high-quality long steel products, including beams, angles and channels used in the construction industry.

The revamp included the replacement of one of the 25-year-old first-generation CCS® compact cartridge stand mill stands in the tandem rolling group. The replacement was carried out to provide higher rolling forces. SMS Group stated that the project also covered the installation of upgraded electrical and automation equipment, including new and advanced control functions. From contract signing to the start of erection, the project was completed in just 12 months, in the same year, during the annual planned maintenance shutdown.

SMS Group said hot commissioning was completed two days ahead of schedule. The first start-up beam was produced within the required tolerances, followed by a successful 700 mt rolling campaign during the night shift. Regular production resumed the following day.

Since its original commissioning in 2001, the medium section mill at CELSA Barcelona’s Castellbisbal site has undergone continuous optimization. The mill was initially rated at 500,000 mt per year. Through previous upgrades, including a higher-capacity cooling bed and an advanced CRS® compact roller straightener, its capacity has been increased to approximately one million mt per year, enabling the mill to process heavier products.

The latest modernization further strengthens CELSA Barcelona’s ability to produce high-quality long steel products for the construction sector, SMS Group stated.


Tags: Longs Spain European Union Steelmaking Celsa 

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