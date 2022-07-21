﻿
Siderperu and Enel Perú ink renewable energy supply contract

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:06:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu, a subsidiary of Brazil-based Gerdau Group, has announced that it has signed a 12-year renewable energy supply agreement with electricity company Enel Perú.

Accordingly, Enel Perú will supply a capacity of 70MW from its renewable plants with hydro, solar and wind technology, including the production of Wayra Extension and Clemesi to Siderperu’s Chimbote steel plant, meeting the electricity demand of the company’s operations and reducing its carbon emissions. The production at Wayra Extension and Clemesi will start in 2023.


Tags: Peru South America Steelmaking 

