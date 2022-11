Wednesday, 30 November 2022 11:02:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

As of December 1, the transaction fee for rebar futures contract RB 2305 will be reduced from two ten-thousandths to one ten-thousandth, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) has announced.

This move signals that the SHFE aims to stimulate transaction activities of the rebar futures contract. The rebar futures contract RB2305 is the second largest contract, following RB2301, among all trading contracts at the SHFE for which the month of delivery is May next year.