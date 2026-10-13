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Shagang Group sets up Jinsha Heavy Industry (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 09:25:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On October 8, Jinsha Heavy Industry (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Province based Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group, was officially registered and established with a registered capital of RMB 70 million ($10.4 million), marking Shagang Group's further expansion into shipbuilding and marine engineering-related businesses.

The new company is classified under the manufacturing of railway, shipbuilding, aerospace, and other transportation equipment. Its business scope covers ship construction, design, refitting and repair, alongside marine engineering equipment manufacturing and the production of marine supporting equipment.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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