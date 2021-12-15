Severstal increases supplies for export and expands sales geography

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:41:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Dmitry Goroshkov, director of sales and business development, energy at Russian steelmaker Severstal, has shared the company’s achievements for 2021.

He stated that Severstal has significantly expanded its sales geography with shipments to a number of new regions, including South America (Brazil, Peru) and Canada. The company also continues to develop mutually beneficial partnerships with customers in Europe, MENA, and in South and North America. In Canada, Severstal has strengthened its cooperation with local distributors.

Mr. Goroshkov stated that Severstal subsidiary Izhora Pipe Mill’s share of exports in the order book in 2021 increased by 11 percentage points compared to 2020, with large diameter pipes remaining a key product for the energy segment. Severstal’s volumes supplied to export markets more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020.

Severstal continued to explore new opportunities, including in hydrogen transportation, teaming up with several market leaders with the goal of developing the material solution for hydrogen pipelines as early as 2022.

The company has also expanded its presence in the wind energy sector, aiming to support the continued development of the renewable energy sector in Russia. WindarSeverstal, a joint venture between Severstal and Renovables S.L., has produced over 340 steel towers for wind turbines.