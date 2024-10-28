 |  Login 
Scrap metal import value to Mexico down 0.5 percent in August

Monday, 28 October 2024
       

The value of scrap metal imported to Mexico decreased 0.5 percent, year-over-year, in August to $84.0 million. With that decrease, it returned to the negative trend of five consecutive months, after the increase in July, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of scrap exports from the Mexican market also decreased 5.0 percent, year over-year, in August to $44 million.

In the accumulated period to August, imports decreased 17.6 percent to $666 million, which is the lowest figure in the last four years. Exports accumulated $351 million, 15.4 percent more than the January-August period of 2023.


