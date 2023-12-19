﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s Watani Iron Steel carries out planned maintenance 

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:07:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based Watani Iron Steel Company has declared a maintenance closure of its manufacturing lines, units, and operating facilities. 

The temporary closure began on December 15, 2023, and will last for 20 to 25 days. The purpose of the extensive maintenance works is to improve operational safety and stability, while extending the productive life of all production units and facilities. 

In addition, as the closure was already included within the framework of the current year's business strategy, with enough completed product inventories put aside to satisfy customer demand, the company anticipates no negative effects on sales during this time. 


Tags: S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Saudi Arabia plans to invest $12 billion in steel projects 

19 Dec | Steel News

Saudi Arabia's Hadeed keeps longs prices for December as demand still moderate

28 Nov | Longs and Billet

Magnum and Midmetal to explore green pig iron production in S. Arabia

03 Nov | Steel News

Essar Group advances plans to build low-carbon steel plant in S. Arabia

01 Nov | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed raises longs prices as trade improves

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia's Hadeed keeps longs prices stable for October amid stable activity

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Saudi-based Aramco orders more steel pipes from APC

22 Sep | Steel News

Sunil Kumar at IREPAS: GCC steel demand to reach 38 million mt by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes and coating services to Aramco

15 Sep | Steel News

Essar Group signs MoU to develop renewable energy solutions for Saudi green steel plant

12 Sep | Steel News