Saudi Arabia’s Watani Iron Steel carries out planned maintenance 

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:07:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based Watani Iron Steel Company has declared a maintenance closure of its manufacturing lines, units, and operating facilities.

The temporary closure began on December 15, 2023, and will last for 20 to 25 days. The purpose of the extensive maintenance works is to improve operational safety and stability, while extending the productive life of all production units and facilities.

In addition, as the closure was already included within the framework of the current year's business strategy, with enough completed product inventories put aside to satisfy customer demand, the company anticipates no negative effects on sales during this time.