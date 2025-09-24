 |  Login 
Sarralle powers startup of new Calvert steel plant

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:17:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based technology supplier Sarrelle has announced its participation in the successful startup of a state-of-the-art steelmaking facility in Calvert, Alabama, marking a milestone in the US steel industry. Equipped with some of the most advanced technologies available today, the new plant is designed to combine high productivity with premium steel quality.

At the core of the plant are several high-performance systems:

  • 180 mt DC furnace: provides a production capacity of 1.5 million metric tons per year, ensuring consistent throughput and energy efficiency.
  • Twin-station ladle metallurgy furnace (LMF): enhances refining processes, ensuring cleaner steel and better control over final product quality.
  • Ruhrstahl-Heraeus (RH) degasser: essential for producing advanced and demanding steel grades required in sectors such as automotive and construction.
  • Continuous casting machine (CCM) with smart segment technology: offers flexibility and agility in slab production, enabling uniformity and improved mechanical properties.

These integrated systems establish the Calvert facility as one of the most modern and competitive steel plants in the global market.


