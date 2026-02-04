 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sarralle...

Sarralle completes modernization project at ArcelorMittal Belval

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 13:51:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based technology supplier Sarralle has announced that the first heat has been successfully achieved under the SteelUp! modernization project at ArcelorMittal’s Belval plant, marking a key milestone in the upgrade of the steelmaking facilities at the Luxembourg site.

According to Sarralle, the modernization works under the SteelUp! project have included the installation of a new 155-ton DC electric arc furnace, along with upgrades to the fumes exhaust system and the material handling system, as well as the installation of a new 145-ton vacuum degasser. The plantmaker added that the project scope also covers the upgrade of the existing continuous casting machine and improvements to the site’s water treatment plant.

The company stated that the SteelUp! Project represented a comprehensive brownfield modernization of the existing steel plant at Belval. The primary objective of the project was to enable the site to achieve self-sufficient production of high-quality steel for the long products market.

Sarralle underlined that the modernization is particularly aimed at supplying steel to the rolling mills located in Rodange, while significantly reducing reliance on semi-finished steel products previously shipped from blast furnace-based steel plants in Germany.


Tags: Longs Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal to upgrade Belval plant

06 Jun | Steel News

Nucor completes acquisition of Skyline Steel

21 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

Turkish rebar mills struggle to generate sales ahead of Ramadan both locally and abroad

04 Feb | Longs and Billet

Romania’s UMB Steel commissions SMS Group for new continuous mill

04 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 1.4 percent in 2025

04 Feb | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.7 percent in late January 2026

04 Feb | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend with signs of correction from over-bookings

03 Feb | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 6, 2026

03 Feb | Longs and Billet

Saudi retail rebar prices rise again in February amid strong demand, despite selective project postponements

03 Feb | Longs and Billet