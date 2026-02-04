Sarralle completes modernization project at ArcelorMittal Belval

Spain-based technology supplier Sarralle has announced that the first heat has been successfully achieved under the SteelUp! modernization project at ArcelorMittal’s Belval plant, marking a key milestone in the upgrade of the steelmaking facilities at the Luxembourg site.

According to Sarralle, the modernization works under the SteelUp! project have included the installation of a new 155-ton DC electric arc furnace, along with upgrades to the fumes exhaust system and the material handling system, as well as the installation of a new 145-ton vacuum degasser. The plantmaker added that the project scope also covers the upgrade of the existing continuous casting machine and improvements to the site’s water treatment plant.

The company stated that the SteelUp! Project represented a comprehensive brownfield modernization of the existing steel plant at Belval. The primary objective of the project was to enable the site to achieve self-sufficient production of high-quality steel for the long products market.

Sarralle underlined that the modernization is particularly aimed at supplying steel to the rolling mills located in Rodange, while significantly reducing reliance on semi-finished steel products previously shipped from blast furnace-based steel plants in Germany.