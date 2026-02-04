 |  Login 
Romania’s UMB Steel commissions SMS Group for new continuous mill

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 11:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Romanian steel producer UMB Steel has commissioned it to supply a continuous mill for long-product manufacturing at its Oțelu Roșu site in Romania, marking the first application of its CMT® 700 technology in Europe.

According to SMS Group, the supplied CMT® 700 continuous mill will enable an annual production capacity of approximately 700,000 mt, covering straight bars, compact coils and wire rod. SMS Group stated that it will deliver the plant on a single-source basis, providing the full mechanical, electrical and automation scope. This includes integrating the new caster and rolling mill into the existing steelmaking facilities at Oțelu Roșu.

The plantmaker underlined that the project is intended to support UMB Steel’s strategy of supplying sustainable construction materials, primarily for use in UMB Group’s domestic highway construction activities.

According to SMS Group, the CMT® 700 mill is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent, as the process eliminates the need for natural gas-fired billet reheating.


Tags: Longs Romania European Union Steelmaking 

