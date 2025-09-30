 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samsung...

Samsung Heavy Industries to enter Indian shipbuilding sector in collaboration with SDHI

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 10:15:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has announced its entry into India’s shipbuilding industry in collaboration with Gujarat-based Swan Defense and Heavy Industries (SDHI), according to sources and media reports on Tuesday, September 30.

The two companies have agreed to collaborate across a range of ocean projects, including shipbuilding, maritime engineering and procurement.  SDHI operates India’s largest shipyard located at Pipavav, accounting for about 30 percent of the country’s shipbuilding capacity, and owns and operates a dry dock capable of constructing large crude carriers.

Samsung plans to gradually expand its operations in India, using the shipyard as a foothold to target India's rapidly growing maritime logistics sector.

"This collaboration blends technological expertise with strong market presence, making it a model partnership that delivers mutual benefits," said Namgung Geum-sung, vice president of Samsung Heavy Industries.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 40, 2025

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

Indian government to take punitive measures if state-run miners fail to ramp up iron ore output

30 Sep | Steel News

Swiss-based SoHHytec and TKIL partner to build green hydrogen plants in India

30 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel and Dutch government ink pact on funding for transition to low emission steelmaking at Ijmuiden mill

30 Sep | Steel News

Local Indian HRC prices stable but discounted sales across regions deepen bearish mood

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

India looking at replacing quantitative restriction on met coke imports with AD levy

29 Sep | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices fall further amid end of restocking, holiday pause

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

India-EFTA trade agreement to come into force on October 1

29 Sep | Steel News

Jindal Steel doubles Angul steel mill capacity with new 5 million mt BF

29 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices stable but trade stalls as discounted sales fade in Gulf

26 Sep | Flats and Slab