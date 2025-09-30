Samsung Heavy Industries to enter Indian shipbuilding sector in collaboration with SDHI

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has announced its entry into India’s shipbuilding industry in collaboration with Gujarat-based Swan Defense and Heavy Industries (SDHI), according to sources and media reports on Tuesday, September 30.

The two companies have agreed to collaborate across a range of ocean projects, including shipbuilding, maritime engineering and procurement. SDHI operates India’s largest shipyard located at Pipavav, accounting for about 30 percent of the country’s shipbuilding capacity, and owns and operates a dry dock capable of constructing large crude carriers.

Samsung plans to gradually expand its operations in India, using the shipyard as a foothold to target India's rapidly growing maritime logistics sector.

"This collaboration blends technological expertise with strong market presence, making it a model partnership that delivers mutual benefits," said Namgung Geum-sung, vice president of Samsung Heavy Industries.