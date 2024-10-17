Samarco will use biological oil to produce iron ore pellets

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, has closed a partnership with Aperam Bioenergia, a subsidiary of Aperam South America, for the supply of biological oil for the calcination of pellets in its plants 3 and 4 of the UBU complex, located in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo.

Biological oil is a byproduct of charcoal production from eucalyptus in Aperam plants, where charcoal is used as reductant in steel production.

According to Samarco, tests developed in September have confirmed that the biological oil can replace natural gas in the pelletizing process, maintaining the flame temperature, its power, shape, viscosity, and pressure.

The utilization of biological oil in plant 3 alone could lead to a reduction of CO2 emissions of 18,000 mt per year on a permanent basis.

The substitution of natural gas by biological oil represents a reduction of two kilograms of CO2 emissions per mt of pellet feed processed, considering the scope 1 of the company’s emissions.

According to Rodrigo Vilela, president of Samarco, “the project is the first of its kind, and is in line with our target to reduce the emission of greenhouse effect gases by 30 percent until 2032."