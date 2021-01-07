Samarco to export iron ore pellets to Europe

Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:03:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Just a few weeks after resuming activities Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, announced it plans to export pellets to Europe.

The announcement came as Espirito Santo governor, Renato Casagrande, visited one of Samarco’s sites. He said the first export of pellets to Europe should take place in the “next few days.”

Neither Samarco nor the governor would specify the exact amount of pellets to be exported. The product will probably be exported out of Samarco’s Port of Ubu, where the company also has a pellets facility.

Samarco resumed activities in mid-December, following a five-year halt due to a deadly iron ore waste dam burst, which killed 19 people. Samarco’s restart should also boost the GDP of both Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states.