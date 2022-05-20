Samarco receives license to expand iron ore mine

Friday, 20 May 2022 19:52:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco received an authorization to expand its iron mines Alegria Norte and Alegria Sul, located between the cities of Mariana and Ouro Preto, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The authorization was granted by the environment counsel of the state, Copam, covering an area of 35 hectares.

Samarco informed that the expansion of the production will be made gradually, as the company is currently operating at 26 percent of its capacity, due to the restrictions derived from the collapse of the Fundao dam in 2015. The operation at full capacity is expected to be achieved in 2029.