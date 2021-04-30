﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco considers swapping debt to equity

Friday, 30 April 2021 18:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, is reportedly considering swapping its multi-billion-dollar debt to equity in the company, according to a media report from Bloomberg.

Samarco would be willing to swap up to $8.8 billion in debt for shares in the company, according to unnamed sources. The company could offer shares to settle $2.8 billion in foreign bonds, $1.9 billion of loans and $4.1 billion it owns to its parent companies, the sources said.

The media report noted Samarco has not been paying its debts since 2016. As reported by SteelOrbis, the company filed recently for bankruptcy protection, and claimed it has tried to resume talks with investors to settle its debt.


Tags: Brazil  pellet  South America  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Apr

Brazilian regulator and trade group team up to digitize mining documents
30  Apr

CSN CEO bullish about prospects for iron ore company
20  Apr

Brazilian court demands iron ore company MMX pay $625 million in unpaid taxes
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil
12  Apr

Samarco files for bankruptcy protection following failed creditor negotiations