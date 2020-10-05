﻿
Samarco concludes repairs, says it is ready to resume activities

Monday, 05 October 2020
       

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, said it has concluded maintenance works at its Ubu complex, as it expects to resume activities late this year and commence production in 2021.

Samarco said works will allow the company to have its equipment ready to process iron ore, which will come through a slurry pipeline connecting the company’s two plants, Ubu complex and Germano.

Samarco said it’s also repairing a furnace, a ventilator and other equipment at its No. 4 mill, which transports iron ore into pellets.


