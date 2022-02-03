Samarco and Vale reach agreement to optimize iron ore output

Thursday, 03 February 2022 20:15:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, has reached an agreement with Vale to optimize the output resources of both companies.

According to a media report by Valor, under the terms of the agreement the companies will be able to exchange areas for storing iron ore waste. The areas involved in the agreement include Samarco’s Sul and Norte areas, and Vale’s Alegria mine in the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais state.

The agreement also authorizes Samarco to purchase up to 20 million mt of iron ore from Vale, which will, in turn, have the right to buy up to 50 million mt of iron ore waste from Samarco. Samarco will also be allowed to use a Vale’s open pit known as Cava 345 to expand its iron ore waste area.

The deal should provide Samarco revenues of $5.1 billion between 2022 and 2042.