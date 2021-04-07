﻿
SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant operations affected by fire at melting shop

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:52:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Operations at Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have been affected by a minor fire breaking out at its Steel Melting Shop-2 on Monday, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, April 7.

“No one was injured in the incident. The work is going on to restore normal operations,” the statement said.

However, the company said that the fire accident damaged cables and that the fire services personnel of RSP reached the site immediately and doused the blaze.

The company has set up an ‘accident committee’ to probe the accident and also to make inquiries into any safety lapses.

 


