SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Mill sees 8.3% rise in HRC output in Apr-Feb of FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 10:19:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved hot rolled coil (HRC) output of 913,292 mt from its Hot Strip Mill (HSM) 2 during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 8.3 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, March 11.

Similarly, the Sinter Plant-III produced 3,382,691mt of sinter to record its best first eleven months production, thereby improving upon its earlier best performance of 3,377,805 mt achieved in April-February of 2022-23.

Simultaneously, the New Plate Mill recorded its best April-February performance by producing 843,856 mt of plates, the statement said.


