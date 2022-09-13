﻿
SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves record single-day at Hot Strip Mill 2 on Sept 10

Tuesday, 13 September 2022
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded its highest-ever single-day production of hot rolled coil (HRC) of 7,398 mt on September 10 from its Hot Strip mill 2, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 13.

According to the company, the previous highest single-day production of HRC was achieved on August 31 last year with 7,052 mt.

The Hot Strip Mill - 2 has an annual capacity of 3 million mt of HRC, the company statement said.


