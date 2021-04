Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:01:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has reported crude steel production of 3.573 million mt for the fiscal year 2020-21, recording a growth of 5.7 percent from the previous fiscal year and highest-ever output in a single year, a company statement said on Thursday, April 8.

The company also reported finished steel production of 3.208 million mt for the fiscal year 2020-21, also an annual record.