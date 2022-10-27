SAIL’s Rourkela mill produces its thinnest grade of HRC

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:25:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Mill has for the first time produced hot rolled coil (HRC) of 1.250 mm width and 2.0 mm thickness from its Hot Strip Mill (HSM)-2, company officials said on Thursday, October 27.

According to the company sources, the production of this thinnest grade of HRC for the first time by RSP will expand the flat product portfolio of the mill. HMS-2 had previously successfully produced HRC of 3 mm thickness. The new product has been branded as ‘SAILCOR’ the sources said.

RSP’s HSM-2 with a capacity of 3 million mt per year and a high level of automation will now be able to produce coils for carbon structural steel, high-strength low alloy (HSLA) steel, high carbon steel, LPG cylinder steel, and auto grade steel, the sources said.