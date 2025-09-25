SAIL’s IISCO Steel plant awards $34 million sinter plant contract to Metso India and Outotec Germany

Indian state-owned steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has awarded a $34 million contract for a new sinter plant at its IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) in Burnpur, West Bengal, to a consortium consisting of Metso India Private Limited and Outotec Germany, the company said in a statement on Thursday, September 25.

$34 million sinter plant contract

The contract involves the construction of a 2.673 million mt per year capacity sinter plant as part of ISP’s modernization and expansion program. The new facility will support crude steel production growth at ISP through the Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) route, with an additional 4.08 million mt per year capacity.

By-product plant

Separately, Czech firm Hutni has secured the contract for the by-product plant under ISP’s coke oven modernization initiative, further strengthening the mill’s production infrastructure.

The sinter plant complex, scheduled to be operational within 40 months, will meet about 33 percent of ISP’s sinter requirements. It will feature Emission Optimized Sintering (EOS) technology, designed to cut fuel consumption and reduce emissions, aligning with India’s drive for sustainable steel production.