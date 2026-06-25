SAIL supplies entire defense grade steel for three Indian Navy vessels

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) supplied the entire 5,700 mt of defense grade steel used in recently commissioned vessels of the Indian Navy, a company statement said on Thursday, June 25.

The three SAIL facilities at Rourkela, Bokaro and Bhilai supplied the steel for the advanced stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray and the survey vessel (large) INS Sanshodhak, the statement said.

To meet the growing requirements of the defense sector, SAIL has enhanced the production capacity of DMR (defense metallurgical research)-grade steel plates, particularly at the special plate plant of the Rourkela Steel Plant, it said.

SAIL had earlier supplied specialized steel for the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and project 17A stealth frigates INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.