 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea’s KTC issues AD duties on HRC from Japan and China

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 11:45:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to an official statement released by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) under South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), the commission has recommended that Japanese and Chinese exporters accept a minimum price level at which they will offer hot rolled coil to South Korea, while proposing antidumping duties for non-participating companies.

Price undertakings recommended for selected exporters

In its deliberation, the KTC concluded that dumped imports of HRC from Japan and China had caused material injury to the domestic industry.

However, instead of imposing duties on all exporters, the commission has recommended that the government accept price undertakings submitted by three Japanese and six Chinese producers/exporters, including JFE Steel, Nippon Steel and Baosteel. Under such undertakings, the exporters agree to a minimum offer level for HRC to South Korea to eliminate the injurious effect of dumping, in lieu of paying antidumping duties.

Duties proposed for other companies

For exporters that did not submit or were not accepted under price undertakings, the KTC has recommended the continuation of antidumping duties. According to the official release, the proposed duty rates are 32.66 percent for Japanese companies and 33.10 percent for Chinese companies.

The KTC’s recommendation will be forwarded to the relevant authorities for final decision and implementation in accordance with South Korea’s trade remedy procedures.

South Korea imposed provisional antidumping duties on hot rolled coil from China and Japan on September last year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The products in question are under Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, 7208.25.1000, 7208.25.9000, 7208.26.1000, 7208.26.9000, 7208.27.1000, 7208.27.9000, 7208.36.1000, 7208.36.9000, 7208.37.1000, 7208.37.9000, 7208.38.1000, 7208.38.9000, 7208.39.1000, 7208.39.9000, 7208.40.0000, 7208.53.1000, 7208.53.9000, 7208.54.1000, 7208.54.9000, 7208.90.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.1000, 7211.14.9000, 7211.19.1000, 7211.19.9000, 7225.30.1000, 7225.30.9010, 7225.30.9091, 7225.30.9092, 7225.40.1000, 7225.30.9099, 7225.40.9092, 7226.20.0000, 7226.91.1000, 7226.91.2000, and 7226.91.9000.


Tags: Hrc Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

S. Korea extends provisional AD duty period for HRC from China, Japan

06 Jan | Steel News

S. Korea imposes provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

09 Sep | Steel News

S. Korea may impose AD duty on Chinese steel plate

04 Sep | Steel News

S. Korea considers imposing provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

30 Jul | Steel News

Indonesia initiates sunset review for HRC from S. Korea and Malaysia

10 Apr | Steel News

Malaysia imposes AD duty on certain HRC imports

16 Oct | Steel News

Australia sets antidumping duty on HRC imports from four countries

20 Dec | Steel News

Australia imposes securities on HRC imports from four countries

10 Oct | Steel News

Australia starts AD investigation on HRC imports from four countries

15 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 8.9% in early February 2026

24 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer