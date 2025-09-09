S. Korea imposes provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duties on hot rolled coil from China and Japan, following the recommendation of the country’s Trade Commission.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 31.58 percent, 32.75 percent and 33.57 percent for Japanese companies, while at 28.16 percent, 29.89 percent and 33.10 percent for Chinese companies.

The investigation was launched in March this year based on a petition filed by Hyundai Steel, alleging that the given products from China and Japan were sold at dumped prices, damaging the local industry, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products in question fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, and 7208.25.1000.