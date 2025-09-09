 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea imposes provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 15:50:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duties on hot rolled coil from China and Japan, following the recommendation of the country’s Trade Commission.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 31.58 percent, 32.75 percent and 33.57 percent for Japanese companies, while at 28.16 percent, 29.89 percent and 33.10 percent for Chinese companies.

The investigation was launched in March this year based on a petition filed by Hyundai Steel, alleging that the given products from China and Japan were sold at dumped prices, damaging the local industry, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products in question fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, and 7208.25.1000.


Tags: Hrc Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

September US scrap settles sideways to $20/gt less with low demand, bearish outlook

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC market posts mild rebound, no clear uptrend yet

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC trade stalled amid persisting bid-offer gap

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC imports up 3.5 percent in January-July 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 9, 2025 

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils steady for second week following earlier weekly declines

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices show sluggish movement with negative bias amid pessimistic demand forecast

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.5 percent in Jan-July 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 8, 2025 

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on HRC: Cautious start for HRC market in September, Chinese price drop adds pressure

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer