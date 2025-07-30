 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea imposes provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 13:52:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced that it has decided to impose provisional antidumping duties on hot rolled coil from China and Japan, following the recommendation of the country’s Trade Commission.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 31.58 percent, 32.75 percent and 33.57 percent for Japanese companies, while at 28.16 percent, 29.89 percent and 33.10 percent for Chinese companies.

The investigation was launched in March this year based on a petition filed by Hyundai Steel, alleging that the given products from China and Japan were sold at dumped prices, damaging the local industry.

The products in question fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, and 7208.25.1000.


Tags: Hrc Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Brazilian HRC price declines after two weeks for domestic and export markets

30 Jul | Flats and Slab

UAE buyers cautious amid rising import prices and weak seasonal demand

30 Jul | Flats and Slab

Bullishness in Vietnam’s HRC import market limited to Chinese offers

30 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 30, 2025 

30 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese HRC traders drive $10/mt week-on-week price jump, mills more cautious

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Market mood improves for ex-Japan HRC after early July discounts

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Optimism builds for ex-India HRC exports amid China’s recovery, Europe’s hikes

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 29, 2025 

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils stable for second week as tariff deadlines approach

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

HRC import prices in Turkey up slightly in a few offers

28 Jul | Flats and Slab