S. Korea extends provisional AD duty period for HRC from China, Japan

South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that it has extended the period for the imposition of provisional antidumping duty on hot rolled products of carbon steel or alloy steel imported from China and Japan.

The existing provisional antidumping duties in the range from 28.16 percent to 33.10 percent were originally imposed effective as of September 23, 2025 lasting for four months until January 22, 2026. However, the ministry has decided to extend the provisional antidumping duty period from the initial end date of January 22, 2026, to June 22, 2026, effectively lengthening the duration of duty collection to nine months.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, 7208.25.1000, 7208.25.9000, 7208.26.1000, 7208.26.9000, 7208.27.1000, 7208.27.9000, 7208.36.1000, 7208.36.9000, 7208.37.1000, 7208.37.9000, 7208.38.1000, 7208.38.9000, 7208.39.1000, 7208.39.9000, 7208.40.0000, 7208.53.1000, 7208.53.9000, 7208.54.1000, 7208.54.9000, 7208.90.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.1000, 7211.14.9000, 7211.19.1000, 7211.19.9000, 7225.30.1000, 7225.30.9010, 7225.30.9091, 7225.30.9092, 7225.40.1000, 7225.30.9099, 7225.40.9092, 7226.20.000, 7226.91.1000, 7226.91.2000, and 7226.91.9000, but do not include the following three categories of products; hot rolled steel plate of iron, non-alloy steel or other alloy steel, of thickness of 4.75 mm or more and width of 600 mm or more (not in coils and not cold rolled), hot rolled products that are coated or galvanized, or that consist of two or more metals bonded under high temperature and pressure, and stainless steel products with a carbon content by weight of 1.2 percent or less and a chromium content by weight of 10.5 percent or more.