S. Korea appeals WTO’s panel decision on its AD duties on ex-Japan stainless bars

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:31:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that South Korea has appealed the organization’s panel report regarding South Korea’s extension of its antidumping duty on stainless steel bar imports from Japan.

On November 30, 2020, the WTO issued its panel report ruling against South Korea’s decision to extend the antidumping duty on imports of the given product from Japan, and called on the country to take remedial measures as the duty does not comply with WTO rules. 

South Korea has been imposing antidumping duty on imports of stainless steel bars from Japan, India and Spain since July 2004. In June 2018, Japan had requested consultations with South Korea concerning the country’s antidumping duty extension decision based on the conclusion of its third sunset review. Japan had requested the establishment of a panel in September 2018.


Korea S.  stainless  stainless   East Asia and Pacific  quotas & duties


