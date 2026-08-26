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S. Arabia's Al Yamamah secures new funds to support billet production plans

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 16:26:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based Al Yamamah Steel Industries has taken another step toward the development of its planned billet production facility. On August 24, its subsidiary Al Yamamah Company for Reinforcing Steel Bars secured SAR 500 million ($133 million) in financing from Arab National Bank, with the funds to be used for the construction of the new steel billet plant.

The project has been under development for some time, with Al Yamamah having already taken several steps to support the investment. Previously, the company moved ahead with a SAR 300 million capital increase at its reinforcing steel subsidiary, while Al Yamamah committed SAR 75.6 million of its own resources to the subscription. This was followed in July by a SAR 270 million agreement with Italian plantmaker Danieli for the manufacture, supply and installation of billet production equipment, with the contract expected to run for two and a half years.

Although the latest financing announcement did not provide details regarding the location or production capacity of the plant, earlier information related to the project identified Yanbu as the site and indicated a planned billet capacity of around 1 million mt per year. The new facility will expand Al Yamamah's presence into billet production and support the company's longer-term plans to develop a more integrated steel production structure in Saudi Arabia.

Tags: Billet Semis S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 
HilalHoloğlu
Hilal Holoğlu
Editor

With over four years of experience in the steel industry and an academic background in Politics and Economics from the University of Milan, I work as a Market Analyst at SteelOrbis. I mainly cover flat and long steel products, with a focus on Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. My work involves analyzing price movements, market sentiment and supply-demand developments across these regions.

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