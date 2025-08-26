Saudi Arabia’s first EAF billet plant to be constructed in Dammam

Rayanco, a leading scrap metal supplier in Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to build the country’s first electric arc furnace (EAF) steel billet plant. The new facility will be strategically located in the 3rd Industrial Zone of Dammam, marking a major milestone for Saudi Arabia’s steel industry. This development reflects Rayanco’s ambition to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s domestic steelmaking capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

According to media reports, production equipment has already been ordered from a Chinese manufacturer, while construction work is progressing actively. The project is moving towards securing the necessary electricity supply permits, with the plant launch expected between June and August 2026.

The initial production stage will provide an annual capacity of 150,000 mt of billets, with an expansion to 200,000 tons per year shortly after operations commence.