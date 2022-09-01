﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

J.O. Steel Holdings to invest to build billet plant in Saudi Arabia

Thursday, 01 September 2022 13:14:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker J.O. Steel Holding PLC will invest $865 million to establish an integrated billet manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement published at the London Stock Exchange.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of approximately 1.8 million mt and is expected to go into commercial production in the first quarter of 2025.

For the given investment, the company has secured a $692 million credit facility from a consortium of banks and financial institutions led by Saudi British Bank and will provide $173 million in equity.

The investment is in line with the Saudi government’s National Steel Strategy, which aims to expand Saudi flat steel production.


Tags: Billet Semis S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Ex-Russia billet prices rebound, further rises possible amid cost-driven uptrend in Turkey

01 Sep | Longs and Billet

SE Asian billet market remains bearish due to weak China, poor demand

01 Sep | Longs and Billet

Indian billet exports silent amid wider bid-offer gap, though local prices down

31 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iran’s Chadormalu collects bids in ongoing billet tender

31 Aug | Longs and Billet

Danieli to supply new billet grinder to China’s Henan Jiyuan

31 Aug | Steel News

Import billet prices in China slide further, so sellers focus on negotiations with Indonesia, Taiwan

30 Aug | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Price declines continue due to weak demand fundamentals

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s integrated Kardemir opens billet sales, but trades only limited volume

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Prices for import billet in SE Asia edge down under pressure of low bids

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Bids for ex-India billets slip further, local prices remain better for producers

25 Aug | Longs and Billet