Tuesday, 22 March 2022 14:30:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2021, Russia consumed a total of 579,560 mt of stainless steel, up by 21.3 percent compared to 2020. The demand for cold rolled flat steel increased by 32.3 percent, while longs and wire demand increased by 24.4 percent and 24.0 percent, respectively, year on year.

Imported stainless steel accounted for 79.6 percent of Russia’s overall stainless steel consumption in the given period, with domestic production accounting for the remaining 20.4 percent, SteelOrbis has learned.