Russia’s MMK to modernize one of its blast furnaces

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 15:40:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

MMK, one of the key steel producers and flat steel suppliers in the Russian market and globally, is going to handle a modernization project at one of its blast furnaces.

The company has recently selected Danieli Corus for the relining of its blast furnace No. 9. During the works, the facility will be equipped with the “Hoogovens” cooling and lining design based on copper plate coolers and high-conductivity graphite refractory materials, the official equipment supplier’s announcement reads.

No firm information has been disclosed so far regarding the start-up of the project. MMK has already been operating another blast furnace with the same technology since 2017, installed by the same contractor.


