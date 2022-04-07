Russia’s MMK extends premium coated product range

Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:10:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has extended its range of premium coated products, launching the industrial production of new generation coatings, a coating with an “anti-graffiti” effect that protects against vandalism and an “antibacterial” coating to protect against microorganisms.

These kinds of steel products, which are produced at the Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant, are in demand in construction and for the finishing of medical facilities and equipment.

In 2021, MMK sold 318,000 mt of high-tech coated steel, up by 76 percent year on year. In total, MMK’s sales of coated rolled products amounted to almost 1.6 million mt in the given year.