Russia’s Don-Metall plans to commission new rebar plant next year

Russia-based steelmaker Don-Metall, part of Infinity Capital JSC, plans to commission a new rebar plant in the Rostov region next year, according to local media reports.

Entailing an investment of RUB 3.6 billion ($36.74 million), the production capacity of the plant will amount to 400,000 mt per year. Moreover, the installation of a water treatment plant, a 35-kW substation and a storage area have been completed. Also, the construction of rolling equipment, roads and access to railways is still underway.

Meanwhile, Sergei Frolov, CEO of Don-Metall, stated that the plant is scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2025 and that they plan to build another rolling mill on the same site.