 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Don-Metall plans to commission new rebar plant next year

Friday, 01 November 2024 14:29:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based steelmaker Don-Metall, part of Infinity Capital JSC, plans to commission a new rebar plant in the Rostov region next year, according to local media reports.

Entailing an investment of RUB 3.6 billion ($36.74 million), the production capacity of the plant will amount to 400,000 mt per year. Moreover, the installation of a water treatment plant, a 35-kW substation and a storage area have been completed. Also, the construction of rolling equipment, roads and access to railways is still underway.

Meanwhile, Sergei Frolov, CEO of Don-Metall, stated that the plant is scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2025 and that they plan to build another rolling mill on the same site.


Tags: Rebar Longs Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Tentative increase seen in Asian rebar market

01 Nov | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 44, 2024

01 Nov | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 1, 2024 

01 Nov | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight decreases during Oct 21-27

01 Nov | Steel News

US domestic long steel prices flat, wire rod maintains premium with Liberty status still murky

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices flat amid reports of increased mill discounting, Liberty plant status unclear

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices stable as mood locally remains unchanged

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly fall

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar mills still struggling to export, local sales also weaken

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market faces slow activity, difficulties in hiking prices

31 Oct | Longs and Billet