Russia-based steelmaker Amurstal has announced that it has completed the modernization works at its continuous casting machine No.1, which has restarted billet production. The modernization works at the casting machine’s main and auxiliary technological equipment started on May 25.

Following the revamp, the machine’s range of billet products has expanded. It is now able to cast billets with cross-sections of 125 mm x 125 mm and 150 mm x 150 mm.