Romania’s Liberty Galati to restart blast furnace No. 5 in March

Friday, 17 February 2023 16:25:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romania-based Liberty Galati will restart its blast furnace No. 5 in the second part of March after it had been shut down for maintenance and upgrades since December 2022. The facility is capable of 2 million mt production per year. Additionally, according to sources, Liberty Galati has started to collect orders for April production flat steel.

As SteelOrbis has learned, blast furnace No. 5, which was also stopped due to unfavorable circumstances apart from maintenance works, will reopen due to slightly improved domestic conditions and improvements in the global flat steel market.

“I would say that the local market is recovering first, but maintenance is also complete, which is why we chose to relaunch,” the company stated.