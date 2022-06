RMB 950 million to be invested in 300 infrastructure projects in Guangzhou in 2021-25

Friday, 24 June 2022 11:05:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



On June 22, Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission announced that it plans to invest RMB 950 million ($142 million) in 300 key infrastructure projects during the 2021-2025 period, which will stimulate total investment of RMB 2.04 trillion ($0.3 trillion) during the given period.

