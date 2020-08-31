﻿
Revenues from land sales to China’s real estate developers rise steadily, outlook good

Monday, 31 August 2020 18:01:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Revenues from sales of land by local governments to real estate developers in Shanghai and Wuhan exceeded RMB 200 billion ($29.2 billion) in the current year up to August 29, according to the research center of Hong Kong-based property agency Centaline Group. In particular, revenues from sales of land by local government to real estate developers in seven Chinese cities exceeded RMB 10 billion ($1.45 billion) in August, with the highest total recorded in Shanghai at RMB 36.9 billion ($5.36 billion).

In the current year up to August 29, revenues from sales of land by local government to real estate developers in 50 big and medium cities exceeded RMB 2.6 trillion ($0.38 trillion), up 20 percent year on year.

Zhang Dawei, chief analyst of Centaline Group, said real estate developers actively bought land to expand their business scales amid the low financing costs in the given period due to fiscal and monetary stimulus measures for companies. He also said he expected that land sale transaction activities will improve further in the third quarter this year.


