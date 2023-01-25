Residents block Ternium mine in Mexico

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:16:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Since Saturday, residents of the western state of Michoacán have blocked access to the Aquila mine, owned by the Ternium steel company, and have threatened to continue the obstruction until two missing activists are found. The result of the blockade has been a temporary cessation of activity in the mine, according to a local press report.

Earlier today, SteelOrbis requested information from Ternium Mexico's Legal and Institutional Relations Department; however, the response was that the information request will be made to the Ternium Mexico Communications Department. The company did not respond by the time of publication.

Since January 15, two activists who defended the land from which the steel company extracts iron ore have disappeared. The families say that there is an alleged relationship of the company in the disappearance.

Since last Thursday, January 19, the company reported: "Ternium is against any type of violence and categorically rejects any speculation and/or defamation that attempts to associate it with any type of illegal activity."

The company reiterated that the mine has all the permits to extract the mineral. He also said that they have complied for more than a decade with the agreements with the Community of San Miguel de Aquila.

The Aquila mine is part of Ternium 100 percent-owned Las Encinas mining complex in Mexico. Also integrated by the Palomas (Jalisco) and El Encino (Jalisco) mines. They also have a crushing plant (Jalisco) and a mineral pelletizing plant (Colima) and their own mineral transportation company.

Ternium, in partnership with its commercial rival ArcelorMittal, has the Peña Colorada mining complex (Colima). The company is owned 50% by each of the companies.

Las Encinas has a capacity of 1.9 million metric tons of iron pellets per year and Peña Colorada has 4.0/mt. This according to company data to 2021.

According to local press reports, the residents threatened to maintain the blockade until the two missing persons were found.