Rebar demand in Egypt up in February from January, but still low

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:35:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Following a significant decline in local rebar consumption in January this year, in February demand for rebar in Egypt improved noticeably notably, though remaining much lower compared to the same month of 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19-related restrictions.

According to local sources, in February local rebar consumption in Egypt totaled 471,000 mt, increasing by 52.8 percent month on month. As SteelOrbis reported earlier, in January Egypt’s rebar consumption fell to a record low for the past ten years. Despite such strong growth, the figure in February was still 30.9 percent lower than consumption in February last year.