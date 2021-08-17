﻿
English
Egypt’s rebar demand falls significantly in July from June

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:54:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

While domestic rebar consumption in Egypt had revived slightly in the month of June, as a result of somewhat livelier construction activity, the upturn was followed by a drastic fall in July both month on month and year on year.

According to sources, in June this year Egypt consumed 607,000 mt of steel rebar, up 8.56 percent from May but down 7.75 percent year on year.

The demand in July has witnessed a significant drop, down by 32.92 percent from June to 407,000 mt. In the meantime, as compared to July last year, the decrease was 7.2 percent, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: North Africa  rebar  longs  consumption  Egypt  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


