﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Egypt begins 2021 with sizeable drop in rebar consumption

Monday, 15 February 2021 17:14:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

2021 has started for Egypt with a significant decline in local rebar consumption, which in January fell to a record low for the past 10 years. In January, demand totaled only 308,000 mt of rebar, down by 62.2 percent month on month and by 46.5 percent year on year. The figure is even a bit lower than the consumption in May last year, when massive lockdowns brought the consumption to 312,000 mt of rebar, SteelOrbis has learned.

Overall, the total rebar consumption in Egypt in 2020 hit a figure of 6.85 million mt, versus 7.42 million mt seen in 2012, the official data reads.


Tags: longs  rebar  Egypt  consumption  steelmaking  North Africa  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Feb

Local Turkish rebar spot prices fall significantly
16  Feb

AQS successfully launches operation at DRI unit
11  Feb

Low Indian rebar prices emerge in Asia, rebound possible as scrap rises
02  Feb

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 0.4 percent in 2020
18  Jan

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November