Egypt begins 2021 with sizeable drop in rebar consumption

Monday, 15 February 2021 17:14:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

2021 has started for Egypt with a significant decline in local rebar consumption, which in January fell to a record low for the past 10 years. In January, demand totaled only 308,000 mt of rebar, down by 62.2 percent month on month and by 46.5 percent year on year. The figure is even a bit lower than the consumption in May last year, when massive lockdowns brought the consumption to 312,000 mt of rebar, SteelOrbis has learned.

Overall, the total rebar consumption in Egypt in 2020 hit a figure of 6.85 million mt, versus 7.42 million mt seen in 2012, the official data reads.