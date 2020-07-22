﻿
English
Rebar costs increase in Buenos Aires area in June

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:43:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in June rose 2.9 percent, month-on-month, according to data released by the local statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said rebar was among the products whose cost increased the least within the materials category. The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in June rose 1.4 percent, month-on-month.

Cost of materials in Buenos Aires in June rose 4.2 percent, month-on-month, while the cost of workforce in the same period declined 0.7 percent, also on a month-on-month analysis.

Indec said the cost of general expenses in Buenos Aires in June grew 0.9 percent, month-on-month.


Tags: Brazil  rebar  South America  longs  |  similar articles »


