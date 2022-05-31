Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: A lot of challenges going forward, downside risks remain

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:27:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On the last day of the SteelOrbis Spring 2022 Conference & 86th IREPAS Meeting held in Istanbul on May 29-31, Jens Björkman from Stena Metal International, the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee, listed the factors affecting the steel and raw materials markets recently such as the pandemic, the semi-conductor shortage, the war in Ukraine, the shortages of raw materials and components, high inflation rates, monetary tightening and the impact of the zero-covid policy in China on growth, which all have contributed to a really shaky period, he noted. High inflationary pressure is also forcing the industry to slow down, while the idling of some plants is expected in the coming months at some steel-using producers, signaling negative developments in terms of demand. Mr. Björkman said that there are still pockets of supply shortages in the automotive sector, where production is not in line with demand, since, while demand is strong, production remains slow because of component shortages, and this in turn leads to a deficit in scrap generation. All of these factors indicate that there are a lot of challenges going forward, the committee chairman underlined.

“For the past year and a half, we have been trading at around $400s/mt. However, in the last two months we have seen price movements that we haven’t seen since 2008, amid trade distortion and the impact of the war on actual trade. We have seen $200/mt decreases because prices first increased by as much, though it is a short-term effect,” he said. The raw material suppliers committee expects that the market will stay at these levels for a while as the current price levels are considered tradable, with a little downside risk amid the oversupply of scrap.

Looking at the EU, Mr. Björkman said that the region is under pressure from energy costs, while there are also a lot of investment activities in the EU, either to shift production to electric arc furnaces from blast furnaces and in greenfield investments for green steel. He went on to say that building new electric arc furnaces is also going on in North America and Turkey, and these markets which are undergoing backward integration will need to secure raw materials.

Regarding the financing of the trading of scrap and other raw materials, the Stena official indicated that financing has been under pressure in the recent period when prices were very strong, and insurance companies have not been willing to take added risks. He further stated that, with commodity prices doubling, companies have not been able to insure trade goods, while the banking system has become very sensitive in relation to sanctions and is more hesitant as regards the metals trade.

Commenting on the pig iron shortage, Björkman said that the shortage remains but pointed out that India has introduced an export duty on pig iron and that demand has slowed down in China due to its zero-covid policy, while at the moment the effect of the pig iron shortage on scrap prices has eased. He went on to say that India has also imposed export duty on iron ore, but, since India’s iron ore exports are not significant, this will not have a massive effect on iron ore availability in export markets, although it will support domestic supply in the country.