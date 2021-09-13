﻿
English
Railway infrastructure investment in Yangtze River Delta to exceed RMB 75 billion in 2021

Monday, 13 September 2021
       

The scale of investments in railway infrastructure construction in the Yangtze River Delta region in China is expected to exceed RMB 75 billion ($11.6 billion) in 2021, while the total figure will likely amount to RMB 1.0 trillion ($0.16 trillion) for the 2021-25 period, as announced by China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd.

By the end of 2025, the operating mileage of railways in the Yangtze River Delta area will reach 17,000 kilometers, including 9,500 kilometers of high-speed railways, increasing by 4,200 kilometers and 3,500 kilometers respectively compared to the figures at the end of 2020.

$1 = RMB 6.4497


Tags: investments  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


