Railway construction investment in Yangtze River Delta to remain strong

Monday, 07 March 2022 10:57:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2022, investment in railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta will remain at a high level, with a total planned investment of RMB 68.6 billion ($11.0 billion) at present.

There are 17 projects to be constructed in the region in the given year. In 2021, infrastructure investment in railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta amounted to RMB 90.19 billion ($14.3 billion), constituting the leading investment figure in railway construction in China for the sixth consecutive year. As of the end of 2021, the operating mileage of railways in the Delta area reached 13,374.3 kilometers, including 6,329 kilometers of high-speed railway.


