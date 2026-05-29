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Quang Ngai eyes steel investment cooperation with VNSTEEL

Friday, 29 May 2026 10:37:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee has announced that its chairman, Nguyen Hoang Giang, held a working session with steel producer VNSTEEL, on May 25 to discuss potential steel investment cooperation in Dung Quat Economic Zone.

During the meeting, Mr. Giang highlighted Quang Ngai’s strategic advantages for steel industry development, including its 130-kilometer coastline, the Dung Quat deep-water port system and an existing industrial ecosystem led by Hoa Phat Group.

According to the provincial chairman, Quang Ngai is ready to allocate around 15 hectares of land for steel projects with annual production capacity ranging from 500,000 mt to one million mt.

Mr. Giang also instructed provincial departments and agencies to support potential investors with tax incentives, land policies and administrative procedures in order to facilitate the implementation of investment projects.

He stated that the province is committed to offering all incentives permitted under state regulations and to creating favorable conditions for investors to study and launch projects in Quang Ngai.

The provincial chairman added that investment from companies within the VNSTEEL ecosystem is expected to create a new wave of industrial investment in Quang Ngai, while contributing to Vietnam’s national steel supply chain and export growth.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments 

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