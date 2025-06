The hot load test run of Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Qian’an Jiujiang Wire’s 1,250 mm hot rolling renovation project, generally contracted by China First Heavy Industries Co., has been successfully carried out.

The upgrade of Qian’an Jiujiang Wire’s 1,250 mm hot rolling line utilized the intelligent hot rolling process calculation system independently developed by China First Heavy Industries, aiming to realize the digital and intelligent control of the whole process.